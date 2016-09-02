Fake online British Gas bills scam - detectives warning

Police are urging computer users to be on their guard against a nationwide scam in which fraudsters are spamming fake British Gas bills.

The fraudsters are sending the fake emails out that look like a genuine gas bill. There is a link on it which, if clicked on, installs ransomware on to the computer.

The ransomware then locks the computer and the fraudsters then demand money to unlock it.

Detective Inspector Benn Kemp of West Yorkshire Police’s Cyber Crime Team, said:

“This is a nationwide fraud that we are aware of and I would urge people to be on their guard. I would ask people to never open an email unless they are certain of the credentials of the sender and to share our message with other people.

“British Gas for example always send personal emails and will usually quote the customer’s account number. Their links are always www.britishgas.co.uk.

“You should also regularly update your anti virus and browsers, avoid public wifi connections when doing things like internet banking and back up all your files.”

If you have been affected by this, or any other scam, report it to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040.

