Four-hour blaze at John Cotton site in Mirfield

Firefighters battled a four-hour blaze at the John Cotton bedding company site in Mirfield this morning.

Crews were called to the Nunbrooks Mills site in Huddersfield Road after the external dust silo caught fire.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, which was extinguished using two jets.

Rastrick Fire Station crew commander Elliott Webster said: “They went to an incident at John Cotton.

“It was a fire in the dust collection bins.”

He said that the fire was confined to the dust silos, which had been emptied.

But he added: “It was sizeable enough to command crews into the area with large jets.”

Around 50 per cent of the 100m dust silo was on fire.

Firefighters from Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Rastrick and Huddersfield put the blaze out at around 4am.

Any damage is understood to be limited to the dust silos and the business continued to operate later in the morning.

The John Cotton company celebrates 100th anniversary in business this year.