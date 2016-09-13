From Supermarket to Super 8s for Batley Bulldogs star

Morley worker Adam Gledhill had a busier than usual Friday night - leaving his day job to head straight to Headingley in his dual role as a rugby league player.

Adam, a multichannel analyst at Asda in Britannia House, combines working with representing the part-time Bulldogs.

The 23-year-old joined the club in 2013 and was in the squad for arguably the club’s most high-profile match when they faced professional club and serial title winners Leeds Rhinos last week at their famous ground.

In the end, 2015 treble winners Leeds proved to be too much for the Bulldogs, as they ran out 32-0 winners in the latest Super 8’s Qualifiers clash.

But despite being on the wrong end of the result, the occasion wasn’t lost on Adam who was overjoyed at having the chance to share the same field as some of the game’s finest players.

He said: “I can’t honestly believe it.

“Lining up against a historic team was truly a once in a lifetime opportunity – it still hasn’t quite sunk in.

“It was great to have had so many well-wishers here at work, especially when many follow the Rhinos.

“It’s an experience that I’l never forget.”

Adam is no stranger to big time occasions and has previously enjoyed spells in Australia with NRL giants Gold Coast Titans before starting at Britannia House three years ago.

His day job sees him support Asda’s contact centre for Home Shopping and George.com, providing training and support for colleagues, and he had plenty of support in the run-up to the historic clash.

Adam’s manager, Andy Moston, said: “Adam is a great bloke and we all cheered him on against the Rhinos.”

The Bulldogs return to action with a trip to Leigh on Saturday.