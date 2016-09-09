Latest planning applications for North Kirklees

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council:

RECEIVED

Butt Bros Food Store, change of use from dwelling to retail with extension, canopy and new shutters at 19-23 Lee Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

PDS Concepts Ltd, change of use from offices to dwelling at 143 Carlinghow Lane, Carlinghow, Batley.

S Patel, extension at 1 Orchard Croft, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Savile, extension at 10a Savile Place, Mirfield.

S Turner, change of use from offices to dwelling at The Meeting Rooms, Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury.

G Broadhead, new dwelling and internal garage at Holly Hall, Jackson’s Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

A Pickup, demolition of stables and new dwelling at Valley View, Beck Farm, Cliff Hollins Lane, East Bierley.

E Sutherland, extension at 28 Mill Street, Birstall.

A Wright, change of use from working men’s club to 10 apartments at Dewsbury Working Men’s Club, Oates Street, Dewsbury.

M Vanmanananthan, demolition of buildings and 170 residential units at 19 Providence Court, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

Q Mushtaq, extension at 3 Elm Road, Dewsbury Moor.

The Co-operative Group, external store and refurbishment of compound at Millbridge Service Station, 364 Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge.

M Arif, extension at 8 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

M Sabir, extension at 12 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Scout Hill, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

M Khan, extension at 107 Garden Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

R Towers, extension at 19 Howley Close, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

T Neesham, extension at 33 Church Lane, Heckmondwike.

Assura Aspire UK, entrance lobby at Surgey 1, Cook Lane, Heckmondwike.

Little Rainbows, change of use from food hygiene offices to daycare nursery at Parkham Foods Ltd, 22 Halifax Road, Millbridge, Liversedge.

REFUSED

K Butcher, demolition of garage and new garage with office above at 147 Leeds Road, Birstall.

M Vakar, detached garage/store at 140 Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

AEW UK. change of use from offices to 12 dwellings at Unit 8, Centre 27 Business Park, Bankwoof Way, Birstall.