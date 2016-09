Traffic is at a standstill on the M621 motorway in Leeds after a vehicle overturned today (Sunday).

Highways England said traffic was not moving on the eastbound stretch of the M621, between junction 1 at Beeston and junction 2 at Elland Road.

It happened at around 11.15am and motorists travelling on the motorway could face long delays.

Highways England said it is expected to be cleared by 1pm.