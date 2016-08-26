Making a killing for Dewsbury Hospital

Award winning comedy company Laugh and Let Die will be hoping to make a killing for the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust at a fundraising event in October.

The murder mystery night dinner will take place at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield.

The event is part of a series of fundraising efforts by staff at Dewsbury and District Hospital to raise money for the Neuro Rehab ward.

Kathryn Fishwick, a Consultant from the hospital said: “Money raised from all our events is being used to fund everything from physio equipment to music therapy sessions.

“All of which help patients on the Neuro Rehab ward recovering from a stroke, traumatic injury or viral illness to get back to being who they once were.

“The funds we receive will enable us to support them back to being able to do all the things that we take for granted such as boiling a kettle or handling money.”

The event will take place at the National Coal Mining Museum, Caphouse Colliery, in Wakefield on Saturday 8 October from 7pm.

There will be a three-course meal, entertainment and Halloween disco until after midnight, with Halloween fancy dress optional.

Kathryn said: “I’m delighted with the support we are receiving for all our fundraising events and am grateful to everyone who puts in the time and effort to help them to be such successful occasions.”

Laugh and Let Die perform murder mystery nights across the North and they also perform their own shows.

The Neuro Rehabilitation Ward which helps people with complex neurological disabilities resulting from stroke, brain injury, multiple sclerosis, spinal paralysis, peripheral nerve and muscle diseases and conditions such as motor neurone disease.

Tickets for the event cost £30 and can be purchased from mostspooked@sent.com.