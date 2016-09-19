Man forced his way into home

A man forced his way into a home in Dewsbury.

Police said the incident in Ludwell Close happened between 7.40pm and 7.55pm yesterday (Sunday).

The man knocked on the door to the house before forcing his way in.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The man is described as white, aged between 45 and 55-years-old, with short, sandy blonde hair in a cropped style.

He had a goatee beard and was wearing a white T-shirt at the time.

Anyone who saw the man, or a vehicle that he was using, is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13160404531.