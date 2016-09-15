Prizes for pooches at annual dog show

Pedigree and crossbreed pooches will compete in a dog show at the end of the month.

The Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue is holding its 8th annual ‘Fun Dog Show’ at Oakwell Country Park on Sunday, September 25.

Owners can enter their pets into a range of classes, for the chance to win rosettes.

This year’s classes include the best fancy dress costume, the waggiest tail, and the cutest puppy.

The best rescue dog, pedigree and pedigree are among other competition categories.

There will also be fly ball demonstrations and doggie games, as well as children’s entertainment and stalls.

The Dogs Trust will offer free micro-chipping.

And there will be the opportunity for visitors to ask questions to a vet from Vets4Pets in Birstall.

Youngsters aged 14 and under can also put their pets through their paces in a Junior Handler Class, demonstrating sit, down and walk to heel.

The show, which will be held near the Visitor Centre of the park on Nova Lane, begins at 11am.

Entries for classes will be taken on the day and judging will start at noon.

The show will end with a special free entry class for dogs that have not won any rosettes. The winner will be the dog the judge would most like to take home.

For further information, telephone 07815 592944 or 07738 231734.