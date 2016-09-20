Rugby pair given big boost for trip to Oz

Two Batley Bulldogs girls have been awarded sponsorship for a trip Down Under.

Evie Kilburn and Millie Taylor have been sponsored by the Women’s Rugby League Association.

The pair, along with head of female Rugby League programme Craig Taylor, will now travel to New Zealand later this month and play for Australian School champions Merrimac High.

During the tour the duo will play against New Zealand Schools at rugby league and rugby union sevens as well as playing in a beach tournament.

“On behalf of WRLA I would like to congratulate Craig and Evie and Millie, in being invited to play for Australian school Merrimac High this September,” said WRLA chairman Steve Manning.

“It is a chance of a lifetime for them to be involved in playing girls rugby league at the highest level and it’s a compliment to all the hard work done at Batley.

“When WRLA became aware, the committee unanimously agreed that we should help to finance them for the trip and agreed from our limited funds to support them with £1,200 sponsorship towards the trip.

“We hope that will help in their goal to reach the financial figure to allow them all to achieve their dream.

“Craig helped WRLA with sponsorship earlier in the year and this was our chance to help him and the girls.”

Craig said: “I know that it isn’t easy to get any sort of sponsorship these days giving the current economic situation of the country.

“This is a fantastic reward for two girls who have played from the age of six and who eat, sleep and breathe rugby league.

“I would like to thank WRLA for this sponsorship which will go a long way to reaching the financial goal we need.

“We will all be proud to wear the clothing bearing the WRLA name and logo and can’t thank them enough for their support.”