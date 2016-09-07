Swansong sale in aid of Roberttown church roof repair fund

A charity shop formed to help raise funds for a new church roof will have one last hurrah next week.

The parishioners of All Saints’ Church in Roberttown set up the shop four years ago.

Now the shop will be staged one final time, on Tuesday, September 13 (2-4pm).

Reverend Richard Burge said: “The shop has gone from strength to strength.

“It has been a great addition to the village and hosts the local travelling Post Office twice a week too.

“The shop is very grateful for all the donations and purchasers who make it such a great place to get a bargain, but some stock remains unsold and is usually sent to become rags.”

Sandra Clay, who is one of the shop co-ordinators, said: “But some of the items seem too good to send off to be ragged so we have gathered lots of unsold stock and are make it available on last time with everything costing just £1.

“This will be a great opportunity to grab a real bargain and it will also help the church in its fundraising as £1 per item will be much better for us than what we get from the rag company.”

Fundraising for the church roof has been ongoing now for several years.

Events have included a tile sale, a sponsored climb of Ben Nevis, concerts by the local community pop choir and lots of grant applications.

Rev Burge added: “It has been hard to get any grant funding as the building is a church and it is not listed.

“But we continue to raise money in ways like this and we will continue to take advice as to when we will be able to start the works on the roof.”