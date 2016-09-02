Urgent police appeal to find missing teenagers

Two teenagers have gone missing in Kirklees.

And police are urgently appealing for information to find them.

Shamara Guy and Victoria Barker, both aged 14, were reported missing from Huddersfield at about 4.30pm yesterday.

Shamara is described as mixed race, 5ft 6ins tall, of heavy build, with curly ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a grey poncho jacket and string-styled top.

Victoria is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, slim, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey zip-up jacket.

Detective Inspector Paul Savage, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of these two young girls and carrying out extensive enquiries to trace them.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has seen them or who has any information that could assist in tracing them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Huddersfield via 101 quoting log 1119 of September 1.