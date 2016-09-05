Youngster’s design to adorn front cover of park show programme

Organisers of the Great Middleton Park Show have unveiled the winning design for this year’s programme cover.

Zaina Hussain, a pupil at the South Leeds Academy, came out on top as the eventual winner.

The youngster beat off competition from her fellow classmates to ensure her colourful design will feature on the news cover promoting the event, which takes place on Sunday September 11.

Zaina’s art teacher Jessica Rape said:

“The South Leeds Academy and I are involved in the Great Middleton Park Show every year as it is a great opportunity for the Academy and the students to be involved with the wider community.

“This year, we were asked to create designs for the show’s programme and our designs were focused on what the show is all about; fruit and vegetable competitions along with art and photography.

“The students loved designing the programmes as it allowed them to use their imagination and create something for a reason.We are very proud of Zaina and her winning design.”

Frances Jones, from the Friends of Middleton Park group who organise the event, added: “We are so pleased that the South Leeds Academy got involved with the programme design.

“It shows exactly what the show is all about and really helps to empathises the importance of the community involvement.”

This year’s show, the seventh annual event, runs from 1-4pm. For more information visit fomp.co.uk.