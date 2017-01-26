Located in Thornhill Edge and built by the current owners is this individually designed four bedroom detached house

Boasting a 24ft lounge and a 24ft kitchen/diner, master bedroom with en-suite, 18ft garage, ample off street parking and far reaching views across the valley.

The front of the property is accessed through wrought iron electric gates leading to the tarmac driveway which provides secure off street parking for multiple cars. Having a lawned front garden with a flag paved terrace, outside lighting and side access to the rear.

To the rear is a tiered garden with a flag paved sitting area, a lawned area and a further flag paved area to enjoy the views. With shrubs and tree borders, outside lighting and a side access gate to the front.

The accommodation on the ground floor comprises of: entrance hall with useful under stairs storage; cloakroom/WC; lounge with fireplace with stone surround and coal effect gas fire, timber doors to the garden; fitted kitchen/diner with wood block work surfaces, oak wood flooring and patio doors. To the first floor: landing with loft access; master bedroom with fitted furniture and an en-suite shower room; three further bedrooms and a three piece family bathroom.

The property has an EPC Rating of D and is fully alarmed.

With just a short commute to Wakefield, Huddersfield and Leeds, this property is ideally situated.

An internal viewing is highly recommended by the agent to appreciate the size of the accommodation on offer.

To book a viewing or to find out any more information please contact the agent on 01924 468 900, email them at dewsbury@williamhbrown.co.uk or call into the branch to chat with one of their experienced negotiators.

Price: £285,000

Agent: www.williamhbrown.co.uk