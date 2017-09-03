M62 lanes shut after serious accident

The M62 was closed both ways this evening after a serious accident.

Highways England said that the motorway was shut between junction 33 at Knottingley and junction 34 at Whitley Bridge after 3.30pm.

This was reportedly due to a collision between a car and a lorry, but some sources have said it was a single vehicle accident.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has attended the scene as part of a large operation involving North and West Yorkshire fire services and North Yorkshire Police.

The eastbound lanes have since re-opened, while westbound lanes between junction 33 and 34 are still closed for a North Yorkshire Police investigation.

Drivers are being urged by Highways England to plan ahead. A diversion is in place.

A North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperon said; "Single vehicle road traffic collision. Selby, Goole and Pontefract fire and rescue crews in attendance.

"Crews have released two casualties from vehicle using cutting equipment. Remaining on scene assisting paramedics."