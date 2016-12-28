Machete-wielding thieves injure staff during violent bookies robbery

Machete-wielding robbers struck at a bookmakers, getting away with large quantities of cash.

The two masked men entered the Coral shop on Dewsbury Gate Road in Dewsbury on December 23, just as staff were closing up for the night.

They entered at 8.50pm and demanded the two staff, a male and female, open the tills.

No customers were in the shop at the time.

During the incident the female member of staff received a small cut to her left hand and a cut to her little finger.

The suspects took cash from the tills and ran from the shop. They went up the alleyway that runs between the shop and a neighbouring takeaway and hopped over gardens leading to William Street briefly chased by a member of the public.

One was described as white, 6ft tall, aged in his 20s, and slim with a hood over his head a black scarf covering his face. He was wearing a black hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The other was white, 5ft 7ins tall, also in his 20s, stockier than the first, and wearing a black hooded top and a scarf over his face.

A witness reported seeing two men with their faces covered getting into a black 56-plate Vauxhall Astra before turning left onto Halifax Road at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 4484 Jack Hodges at Kirklees District CID on 01484 436526 or via 101 quoting crime 13160751371 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.