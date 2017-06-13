Man dies after being struck by train near Todmorden station

A man has died this afternoon after being hit by a train on the railway line close to Todmorden station.

Officers from British Transport Police were called shortly after 1.30pm and attended alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

A BTP spokesman said: "Work is now underway in order to identify the man and inform his family.

"This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The railway line was blocked while emergency services responded, causing delays and cancellations to a number of Northern services.