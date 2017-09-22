Man wanted over burglary in Dewsbury and Bradford

Police are appealing for information about a man wanted in connection with burglary in Dewsbury and Bradford.

Officers have released an image of Zain Jamil Khan, 30, who is wanted in connection with offences.

He is described as an Asian man, of medium build, 5 ft 9ins tall, with short dark hair, and the last time he was seen he had a short beard.

Khan is from Bradford and has links to the Birkby area of Huddersfield.

Detective Inspector, Mark Catney of Kirklees Police, said: "Officers have been conducting a number of enquiries and I would like to speak to anyone who has seen Zain Khan recently.

“I would also ask anyone who has information on his whereabouts to contact police on 101. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”