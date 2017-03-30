Meal raises £40k in Jo’s honour

A fundraising meal attended by a host of celebrities raised more than £40,000 in memory of Jo Cox.

It was organised by the Batley and Spen More in Common group and raised funds to support their work to bring the community together in honour of the late MP.

Guests included BBC Look North’s Harry gration, Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh and Yorkshire cricket coach Andrew Gale, as well as members of Mrs Cox’s family.

Her sister Kim Leadbeater said: “It was a very moving and emotional evening. It was truly wonderful to see so many people from all across our community come together to raise funds which we’ll put to good use in Batley and Spen.”

The event was held at Aakash restaurant in Cleckheaton, which is donating 50p from every meal sold until June to the group.