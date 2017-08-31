Missing Gomersal man is found after police search through the night

Police have thanked the public for their help in the search for a missing man with dementia.

Gordon Bentley, 77, was reported missing from an address in Gomersal at about 8.35pm yesterday.

Officers had continued their search for him throughout the night with support from the police helicopter and issued a public appeal earlier today as he was yet to be found.

In an update, West Yorkshire Police said Mr Bentley had been found safe and well in Bradford.

They thanked everyone who had shared the appeal to help find him.