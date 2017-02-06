Modern family home in Dewsbury

A well-presented three bedroom mid terrace property
This modern and well-presented three bedroom mid terrace property is situated in Dewsbury. The accommodation comprises of: entrance hall and stairs, lounge with built-in storage, extended fitted kitchen with electric oven/hob/cooker hood, landing, three bedrooms (bedroom one with fitted wardrobes) and a bathroom. To the front of the property is an Astro Turf garden with a paved seating area. To the rear is a large paved seating area with the rest Astro Turf. The property has an EPC Rating of C.
Guide price: £100,000 - £110,000.
Agent:www.williamhbrown.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Batley and Birstall News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.