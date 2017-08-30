Moor Fest also brings cash for good causes

The summer holidays might almost be over, but they leave some happy memories behind.
One great family day out was hosted by Dewsbury Moor Rugby League Club at its Heckmondwike Road ground - and as well as offering fun and music raised some money for charities into the bargain.
Moor Fest 2017 included a music festival with bands, singers and DJs plus food stalls, inflatables, face-painting and much more. The family day out was in aid of the Leeds General Infirmary’s Coronary care Unit and the Oddballs charity, which raises money and awareness to fight testicular cancer.
