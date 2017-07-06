Motocross rider given cash boost

An up-and-coming motocross rider from Cleckheaton has received a boost after a company put its name on his shirt.

Harvey ‘Bubba’ Priestley is showing great potential and has already won a number of trophies thanks to his motorbike riding skills.

DEAL: Mone Bros have put their name on motorcross rider Harvey Priestley.

Motocross is a form of off-road motorcycle racing held on purpose-built circuits across the country.

Harvey’s dad, Adrian Priestley, said: “He’s been riding motocross for the past eight years since the age of five.

“Last year he decided to compete seriously and has collected a clutch of trophies. He’s now travelling all over the UK to take part in motocross events.”

Mr Priestley continued: “He is really starting to make a breakthrough.

“The generous support of Mone Bros contributes towards making all of this possible.”

Harvey said: “I’m really enjoying taking part in these events and always aim to win.”