Motorcyclist dies after Dewsbury collision

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in Dewsbury this morning.

Police are appealing for information after the collision at around 4.36am.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A grey BMW motorcycle was travelling along the A653 Leeds Road when it was in collision with a black Vauxhall Corsa close to the junction with Bennett Lane.

"Emergency services attended but the rider, a man in his thirties was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"The Corsa was unattended at the time."

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is investigating and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or the events just before to contact them on 101, quoting log 333 of July 1.