Mourners united in grief at teenage Leeds fan’s funeral service

TRIBUTES were paid at the funeral service for a 19-year-old Leeds United and Rhinos fan who died in hospital after suffering a fitting episode on a Leeds street.

Friends and family of Josh Edwards of Bramley gathered at a packed Rawdon Crematorium this afternoon (Weds June 7) to pay their last respects to the teenager.

Josh Edwards

Police had been called at around 12pm on Sunday May 14 to Victoria Park Avenue at Bramley by a member of the public who was concerned over a man’s behaviour.

Paramedics attended and Mr Edwards, was taken to St James’s Hospital. Doctors battled to save him, but he died surrounded by loved ones the following morning.

He would have celebrated his 20th birthday just seven days later.

Leeds United and Leeds Rhinos fan Mr Edwards - know to friends as Litte Josh - was a mechanical engineer at Pudsey manufacturing company OMCO.

Funeral service for 19-year-old Josh Edwards from Bramley at Rawdon Crematorium. 7th June 2017. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Friends wore both clubs’ shirts in tribute at today’s funeral service.

Mr Edwards’ great uncle, retired Baptist minister Bob Edwards, read tributes from family members at the service.

Rev Edwards said: “The family grieve terribly at the loss of their beautiful Joshua and cannot believe this is happening. It is like a nightmare and you know you are never going to wake up.”

Rev Edwards added: “In a word Joshua was a true gentleman. He was kind, funny, thoughtul, and always curious about others.

Funeral service for 19-year-old Josh Edwards from Bramley at Rawdon Crematorium. 7th June 2017. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

“He loved his life and had so much going for him as a 19-year-old; and this is what makes it so tragic for all his family and friends to bear.

“The size of the hole in all our hearts is too big to mend.”

An inquest was opened and adjourned last week at Wakefield Coroner’s Court.

Mr Edwards leaves family including father Gareth, mother Candace, sister Kailey and his girlfriend Imogen Dunbar, 18.