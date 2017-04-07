MP in tune with hospital radio service

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin is encouraging people to tune into a radio service helping to make hospital stays more bearable after recently opening its newly refurbished studio.

HWD Hospital Radio’s main studio at Dewsbury and District Hospital has had a major upgrade to make use of the latest broadcasting technology.

Tracy said: “HWD Hospital Radio is a brilliant example of a local charity which has been entertaining hospital patients and their families, and serving as an excellent springboard for budding broadcasters for 65 years.

“I encourage local people to tune in and support this important charity.”