MP praises local carers in speech

Batley and Spen MP Tracy Brabin spoke of her admiration for local carers during a visit to the Birstall Carers Group.

The group of current and former carers, which also welcomes cared for people, meets at Birstall Methodist Church and provides group support to its members.

It meets on the first Friday of each month, from 10am to 11:30am, and involves activities and listening to speakers.

Tracy Brabin was the latest in a line of speakers covering a variety of topics from Guide Dogs to Hedgehog rescue.

Tracy Brabin said: “It was an honour to visit the Birstall Carers group, to meet its members, to learn about the challenges facing them, and the invaluable support that the group provides.

“Carers do an amazing job. However, we also need to ensure that we are caring about carers, reducing pressures, tackling loneliness, providing respite breaks, and ensuring that they are supported if they are unable to work.”