New BBC documentary to explore murder of MP Jo Cox

A new BBC documentary will broadcast never-seen-before material from the investigation into Jo Cox's death.

The programme will be aired to coincide with the anniversary of the Batley and Spen MP's murder in the run-up to the EU referendum last year.

Jo died on June 16, 2016, when she was stabbed by Thomas Mair outside Birstall Library.

Jo Cox: Death Of An MP tells the story of the attack and events surrounding it through the testimony of Jo's family, eyewitnesses and those who knew the murderer.

The production team were given unique access to West Yorkshire Police’s investigation and were able to draw together CCTV, archive footage and other evidence that was gathered by officers.

The programme will explore the murder and ask why a man with no violent record could murder an MP whom he had never met. Intimate interviews will highlight Jo's moral principles and political beliefs, which contrasted sharply with Mair's own far-Right views.

Detectives also re-trace Mair's steps in the days leading to the murder, and those who knew him speak of his obsession with Nazism despite his interest in local voluntary work.

The episode will be shown on Tuesday June 13 from 9-10pm on BBC Two.