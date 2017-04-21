New music festival for youngsters

A new performance festival will provide a platform for young people to showcase their talents in music, dance and art.

The Association of Music and Promote (AMP) Awards has been allocated £2,500 of funding from the Dewsbury and Mirfield District Committee, to stage the three-hour music festival this September.

The community interest company, which runs music events in collaboration with pupils and staff at Yorkshire secondary schools, business sponsors and industry mentors, will arrange the event at the bandstand in Dewsbury town centre.

A report to a meeting of the District Committee last week said: “The event should result in an increased footfall into Dewsbury town centre, before during and after the event.

“A successful event would attract positive publicity for the town and for the young people involved. They would gain invaluable experience and develop a range of skills.”

The organisers aim to get up to fifty youngsters involved in the festival as performers, technical staff, promoters and reporters and will begin working with local secondary schools in the coming months.

AMP, which has previously worked with Westborough High and St John Fisher schools, also hope to gain the support of local businesses and say they expect between 300 and 500 people to turnout to the event.

Councillors in the Dewsbury East, West and South wards have all given their backing to the festival.