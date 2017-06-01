No hair bands in sight at hospice fundraiser

A local singer and his friends have accrued almost £5,000 for a local hospice after a hair-raising feat in front of a 200-strong crowd.

Zach Thompson, with his band Anamcara, played a special gig at the Comrades in Heckmondwike to raise cash for Kirkwood Hospice after his friend’s mum Emma Stone died following a battle with cancer.

Zach, and 14 of his friends, then had their heads shaved as part of the fundraising drive.

The event was the brainchild of Emma’s son Ethan who gathered the group of friends together to create a great night of fundraising activities for the hospice.

Zach said: “Ethan thought that organising an event would be a great way to remember Emma as she was a very charitable person in her life.

“We’ve just managed to collect the last of the money and we’ve raised £4,761 for Kirkwood Hospice in her memory.

“We raised the money through a sponsored head shave and other things such as my band playing, a raffle, and contributions from the Comrades.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to what we think is a great cause.

“Whether it’s the people who donated cash or who attended the concert, or the Comrades for hosting the event, we are very grateful for all the support.”