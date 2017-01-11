North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

The Taproom, Batley: Simon Snaize - singer-songwriter of note - 8.30 pm, free entry.

Events

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Hudddersfield: Dick Whittington. Once again Huddersfield Light Opera Company provides traditional family entertainment with their story of Dick Whittington. Main Stage: Performance times vary. Tickets: £15 - £6 / selected concessions.

Batley Town Hall: Mother Goose. Following last years’ sell-out, Carlinghow Theatre Company return with another fun filled hilarious pantomime, complete with songs, jokes, a Hero, a Princess, Goodies to cheer, Baddies to boo, a little magic, a lot of sparkles and of course a Goose! Fun for all the family. 7.15pm start time. Box office 01924 324501.

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds: Brew-Denell Beer & Music Festival. Brew-denell is a small independent Beer and Ale Festival featuring some of the best small breweries in the UK, and also some very special imported ales from around the world.

The Courthouse Centre, Otley: John Burland - Yorkshire Dales talk. 7.30pm. John talks about his latest book Yorkshire Dales - 6 Dales, 30 Walks. Call 01943 467466 for tickets.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Community

Howlands, School Street, Dewsbury: individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693.

SATURDAY

Music

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Cool. Male vocalist 8.30pm start.

The Taproom, Batley: Sciatica - veteran rock solid - 8.30 pm, free entry.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Charlotte Smith (Fabulous young solo artist).

Comedy

HiFi Club, Leeds: The Comedy Sessions.

Events

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Hudddersfield: Dick Whittington. Once again Huddersfield Light Opera Company provides traditional family entertainment with their story of Dick Whittington. Main Stage: Performance times vary. Tickets: £15 - £6 / selected concessions.

Batley Town Hall: Mother Goose. Following last years’ sell-out, Carlinghow Theatre Company return with another fun filled hilarious pantomime, complete with songs, jokes, a Hero, a Princess, Goodies to cheer, Baddies to boo, a little magic, a lot of sparkles and of course a Goose! Fun for all the family. 2.15pm and 7.15pm start times. Box office 01924 324501.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, aimed at children aged 5-12, free, 11am-1pm.

St Mary’s Community Centre, Mirfield: Café Tea /Coffee Cakes and sandwiches 9am till 2pm.

SUNDAY

Music

The Central Club, Batley: Live Jazz with The Reg Hargreaves Trio and guest singer, noon-4pm.

The Taproom, Batley: Acoustic Circus Session. – with Pete Long and lots of local acts from 4 pm, free entry.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Events

Batley Town Hall: Mother Goose. Following last years’ sell-out, Carlinghow Theatre Company return with another fun filled hilarious pantomime, complete with songs, jokes, a Hero, a Princess, Goodies to cheer, Baddies to boo, a little magic, a lot of sparkles and of course a Goose! Fun for all the family. 2.15pm start time. Box office 01924 324501.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo 2-5pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Bingo 9pm.

Theatre

Theatre Royal, Wakefield: Beyond The Barricade, 7.30pm. Magical evening with a cast of principal performers from Les Miserables, recreating original West End/Broadway music hit songs with amazing authenticity.

