North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your Easter weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Crown of Lights Band Night. Three top bands and acoustic spot,free admission 8pm start time.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Community

Howlands, Staincliffe Park Pavilion, Dewsbury Gate Road, Dewsbury: Individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693.

Events

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds: Cameron Avery, 7.30pm. Stevie Parker and Mehalah Ray provide support. Tickets £12 advance.

National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield: We Also Served. A specially commissioned piece of promenade theatre, inspired by the lives of the Bevin Boys who served in the coalmines during WWII. Delivered in partnership with the Theatre Royal Wakefield’s young company of talented theatre-makers In On The Act. Free. Book your place on 01924 848806. At 11am, 1pm, 3pm - 45 minutes per performance.

SATURDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Tiffany Belle, Superb Female Vocalist 8.45pm.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Sam Lyons - female Fow comedy vocalist 8pm start.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Steve Dean (Brilliant Male Vocalist)Starts 8.30pm.

Old Bank WMC, Mirfield: Ricky Alan (Popular personality vocalist).

Events

Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury: Easter Egg Hunt for children, 12-4pm, free entry.

Batley Library: Code Club for children aged eight-12 years. Booking required 10.45-11.45am.

Cleckheaton Library: Easter egg hunt from 10am-3pm. Free family event.

Dewsbury Town Hall: Yorkshire Youth Choir Spring Concert 2017. An evening of wonderful choral entertainment. 7.30pm.

Comedy

HiFi Club, Leeds: The Comedy Sessions.

Museums

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery.

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Community

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, aimed at children aged 5-12, free, 11am-1pm.

St Mary’s Community Centre, Mirfield: Café Tea /Coffee Cakes and sandwiches 9am till 2pm.

EASTER SUNDAY

Music

Batley Irish Nash: Mike Carlton. Brilliant fun Vocalist 2pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Rob Stevens Karaoke 5pm.

Batley Irish Nash: Scott Anson, brilliant male Vocalist 8.45pm.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo 2-5pm.

Millbridge WMC, Liversedge: Bingo 9pm.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Fashionable Yorkshire. Explore the history of fashion through the clothes and personal stories of a selection of Yorkshire women.

Abbey House Museum, Leeds: Fairy Tales and Fantasy. Immerse yourself in a Pantomime world of magic and mystery at Abbey House Museum’s latest exhibition.

Events

Shepley Bridge Marina, Shepley Bridge, Steanard Lane, Mirfield: Open Days 2017 - Boat Trips. Experience an unusual and special view of Mirfield from the Calder and Hebble Navigation on a canal-boat trip. Cruise in one of our easy access canal boats. Watch the trains on the garden railway. Enjoy light refreshments in the Marina cafe. 10am-4pm.

Royds Park Railway, New Street, Cleckheaton: Easter Eggspress. The Easter Egspress trains will be operating for miniature train rides on two tracks and there is a rumour that Easter eggs are involved. 1-4pm. No admission charge. Train rides are £1 for three circuits of the track.

National Coal Mining Museum, Wakefield: We Also Served. A specially commissioned piece of promenade theatre, inspired by the lives of the Bevin Boys who served in the coalmines during WWII. Free. Book your place on 01924 848806. 45 minutes per performance.