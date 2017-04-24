Open and shut case for firm’s in-house move

A Mirfield-based luxury door manufacturer looks set to double in size over the next 12 months following an overhaul of its business model just two and a half years ago.

In 2014, Deuren’s founder Ian Chubb overhauled the company and brought everything in-house, transforming the business from a small import operation to an 18-strong UK craftsmanship brand.

His decision appears to be paying off.

Deuren relocated to a 10,000 sq ft premises at the converted Wheatley Park mill last year to help pave the way for further growth.

The purchase of a £160,000 CNC machine further increased the technological capabilities of the workshop, taking the machinery investment total to £270,000 in the past two years.

Mr Chubb said: “When the recession hit the quality of products we were importing became harder to control, and it was particularly difficult to get hold of fire doors.

“We were also finding that customers’ requirements were becoming increasingly bespoke, but we couldn’t offer the design and sizing flexibility that the UK new-build and renovation market sought.

“We bit the bullet and brought the manufacturing in-house, taking us from a small team of salesmen to a company employing our own craftsmen, installation engineers and project administrators.

“Shutting the door on the import market was the best thing we ever did.

“We’ve boosted our turnover by 81% and with a strong forward order book, we project that revenue will double again within the next 12 months.

“The boom of the interiors market has proven a real catalyst to our growth.”