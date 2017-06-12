Operator of Ashworth Grange appoints new managing director

Ideal Carehomes, which operates Ashworth Grange in Dewsbury, has appointed Paul Farmer as managing director.

Mr Farmer was previously managing director at St Philip’s Care where he was responsible for 28 care homes providing nursing, residential and mental health care in England and Scotland.

He has more than 15 years’ experience in health care property and his strong leadership on compliance and quality care delivery at St Philip’s Care saw them achieve a prestigious award as the “Most Outstanding Care Group” at the UK Over 50s Housing Awards 2016.

Ideal Carehomes is part of the LNT Group and is sister company to care home builder LNT Care Developments.

Matt Lowe, chief executive of LNT Group, said: “Paul’s appointment denotes an exciting milestone in Ideal Carehomes future. We are pleased to have his knowledge and experience to continue improving our offer to current and future residents.”

Mr Farmer said: “I am joining Ideal Carehomes at a very exciting time.

“Alongside growing the portfolio, my focus will be on offering our residents personalised active lifestyles through aspirational choices.”