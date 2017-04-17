Paddle promotes new canoe trail

A special family event is being held to promote a new canoe trail along the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

The ‘Family Paddle’, which starts at the Pear Tree pub in Mirfield on Saturday 29 April, will see people take a 5.5 mile trip to Saville Town Canal Basin in Dewsbury.

The paddle, to help publicise leisure activities on the canal, is set to start at 9am from the Pennine Canoe and Rowing Club’s site at Battyeford.

The inaugural trip takes place along the middle section of the 21-mile trail which is set to run between Sowerby Bridge and Wakefield.

Organisers are hoping families will come along and join the event and everyone is welcome.

David Jefferies, chairman of the Pennine Canoe and Rowing Club, said: “The canoe trail has been an ongoing project for a number of years but was put on the back burner due to work commitments.

“Then the Canal and Rivers Trust got in touch recently and said ‘could we get the trail up and running’.

“We will have a website going live soon containing all the information, including maps.

“The trail has been written up ready to go on the site.

“The paddle on 29 April will see families do the Mirfield to Dewsbury section as a starter session to showcase the venture.

“If people want to come along they can contact us and we will provide boats for them or they can bring their own equipment.

“This event is basically to promote the new challenge which will be launched within the next few weeks.

“Hopefully, after the event, people will take on the challenge themselves in the summer, using the downloadable maps from our website.”

For more information about the new trail visit calderhebblecanoetrail.co.uk or email info@calderhebblecanoetrail.co.uk.