Photo puts ‘Stan’ in a fine mess

A Stan Laurel lookalike is calling on readers to get him out of another fine mess.

Gary Slade, who is from the Wirral and entertains as the legendary slapstick actor, recently bought two old prints from an auction which have the message ‘Stan Laurel with his cousin (Nancy Wardell) at Bennett Lane, Hanging Heaton Dewsbury 1939’ scribbled on the back. Given Stan Laurel’s ties with the town, Mr Slade is hoping to confirm who is on the photos, saying: “I know it is not Stan but if they came from Nancy’s house they could they be relatives.”

If genuine, he will donate them to Ulverston’s Laurel and Hardy Museum. Email lookalikesmagic@mail.com if you have any details.