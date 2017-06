Kenmore care home in Cleckheaton raised over £200 during a ‘Give and Bake’ party last month.

The centre wanted to bake and sell as many cakes as possible to raise money for its disabled residents and Kenmore cook Louise Swithenbank certainly contributed, as she baked a staggering 100 cupcakes.

Service manager Serena Watson said: “This event was well-supported by the community and the money raised enables residents to enjoy accessing activities they would not be able to otherwise.”