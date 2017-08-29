Search

Pleasing results at Castle Hall

Top grades: A number of students had gained the highest grade (9), highest achieving was Alicia Walker (above) with a maximum seven A*s and three grade 9 results. Mr Pugh added: Students have also gained good grades in the creative subject areas of Design Technology, Art and Photography, which is an indication of a broad and balanced curriculum.
Castle Hall Academy, Mirfield, had reason to be happy with GCSE results.

Principal Andy Pugh said: “The introduction of the new 9 to 1 grading system in English and Maths made predicting grades much more difficult this year but we have seen a strong performance in these two core subjects - 18 per cent of students achieved the new higher grades of 9 to 7, which is really pleasing.” Improving trends meant overall the academy had a high score on the English Baccalaureate measure (36% on the new ‘strong grade’ system and 45% on the ‘standard grades’).