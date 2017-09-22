Police appeal for help to find missing vulnerable Batley man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing vulnerable man from Batley.

Bernard Mullany, aged 69, was reported missing from home in the early hours of this morning.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, with grey and black hair on the sides and bald on top, of slim build and around 5ft 6 ins tall.

Mr Mullany was last seen wearing a grey and yellow horizontal stripped jumper, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark blue slippers.

Anyone who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact police urgently on 101, quoting log number 281 of September 22.