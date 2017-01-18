Police examine suspicious package in Leeds city centre

A controlled explosion is due to take place in Leeds city centre following a report of a suspicious package.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 8.39am today, police received a report of a suspicious package in Harewood Street in Leeds city centre.

“A cordon has been put in place while the package is examined.”

No further details are available at this stage.

The attention of police in the area is causing disruption on the roads.

Eastgate is closed in both directions between Eastgate Roundabout and Vicar Lane and Vicar lane is closed southbound.

A witness at the scene claimed that a man had been seen behaving suspiciously after abandoning the package.

Paul Dunphy, an actor, was evacuated from his flat close to the scene. He posted on Twitter that the ‘device’ had been placed in his building’s back yard, opposite the John Lewis store.

“The package is small, wrapped in tin foil and had a large aerial protruding from it like an old-style cordless phone. Pushed next to gate.” he said.

“John Lewis camera caught male inserting package into space, taking photo before leaving. Apparently now someone has been seen on CCTV, the perimeter has been widened. Cordon getting stronger by the minute.”