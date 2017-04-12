Police release efit of man wanted for attempted robbery

A woman foiled a would-be robber who tried to steal her handbag at a graveyard.

The woman aged in her 50s was targeted in the graveyard on Staincliffe Hall Road, Batley between 4.20pm and 4.35pm on Monday, April 3.

A man tried to grab her handbag from her shoulder, but she resisted and he fled empty handed.

The suspect is white, aged around 25, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with light brown hair and an unshaven face. He wore a blue sweatshirt and white checked shirt.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a man fitting that description to get in touch. Information can be passed to Kirklees CID on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.