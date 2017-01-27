Politically Speaking column by Tracy Brabin MP

As confirmed by the Supreme Court, in the coming days or weeks, Members of Parliament will be asked to vote as to whether or not they give consent to the triggering of Article 50.

Once Article 50 is triggered we enter a two year negotiation period with the rest of the European Union to decide on our leaving terms.

Many MPs have found this an incredibly difficult decision, one many are still trying to work through.

It’s especially hard for us in Batley and Spen as we know Jo campaigned relentlessly for Remain.

I too voted remain. But democracy has spoken.

The people went to the polls and made their decision to leave the European Union.

As a politician who asks people to vote for me, I don’t believe it’s my right to block the sovereign will of the people, locally or nationally.

I know that for many the referendum was and still is a highly contested issue.

From my conversations locally, there are many who are eager for us to leave and many who would rather we stay in.

I believe we must move past the titles of ‘remainers’ or ‘leavers’ because at the end of the day, no one who went to cast their vote last June did so with the wish of making our great country worse.

Batley and Spen voted the way it did for a better Britain and a better Yorkshire.

Either in the European Union or out, there are too many who feel their living standards haven’t improved in the way they’d expect in one of the wealthiest countries in the world. For some pay hasn’t kept up with rising costs, not just in the past few years, but in the past few decades.

Last week Theresa May was supposed to lay out her plan for Brexit.

Instead of a plan she delivered a speech thin on detail.

Businesses such as Toyota, HSBC and Nissan have responded with uncertainty about their future in the UK.

In our area manufacturing is the biggest employer, therefore companies pondering leaving our shores is a concern.

I don’t believe it has to be this way.

Business have told us they want tariff free access to as much of Europe as possible so they can sell their British made products and services with ease.

The Government should give assurances that’ll be top of the negotiating paper as jobs in communities like ours rely on it.

That’s why I’ll prioritise putting pressure on the Government to deliver well paid jobs through a proper industrial strategy in the coming months.

Like you, I’ve been concerned by murmurs that rights at work may be under threat from the Government, be assured I’ll be fighting for them if they come under threat.