MPs bid for re-election on June 8

Politicians have been launching their general election campaigns ahead of a snap vote on June 8 called by the Prime Minister.

Labour MPs Paula Sherriff and Tracy Brabin officially launched their bids to be re-elected in the Dewsbury and Batley and Spen seats respectively.

On Saturday, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson visited their constituencies for photographs and speeches as the campaigning started.

All the prospective MPs standing for election should be announced by Friday, May 12.

Tory Prime Minister Theresa May called the election last week, saying it was needed after Britain voted to leave the European Union. It put political parties in a rush to get candidates in place after Ms May first said a general election would not happen until 2020.

The Conservatives have been predicted to win the general election after leading Labour in opinion polls by more than 20 points.

People are being urged to make sure they are registered to vote in the election by the May 22 deadline.

People who have recently moved house or have changed personal details are advised to check they are properly registered.

They can contact the Kirklees Council’s Electoral Services team by calling 01484 221650 or e-mailing electoral.registration@kirklees.gov.uk

To register to vote log on to www.gov.uk/register-to-vote