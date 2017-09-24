Promenade volunteers commended

MIRFIELD PROMENADE has received a special commendation for the hard work and commitment of the town’s Britain in Bloom volunteers in the development and improvement to the local waterways.

The visiting judges said: “This is a developing project, along with areas that have been successfully reclaimed and planted.

“The group has used imaginative ways to achieve results such as engaging with a development adjacent to the towpath to provide planting, planting beds and path surfaces.”

Hilary Brooke, who was presented with the award on behalf of Mirfield Promenade, said: “This award is due to partnership working and support from Darren Smith Homes, the Canal and River Trust, Tesco, Groundwork, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Yorkshire Building Society, and above all our fantastic team of volunteers who give up their time for the town.”