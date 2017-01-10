Protesters stage march one week on from M62 shooting

A road was blocked by a group of protesters last night campaigning against the shooting of a man by West Yorkshire Police, one week ago.

Queen Street in Huddersfield was blocked by a group of people holding banners and waving placards.

They were protesting against the shooting of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, 28, who was shot and killed during a police operation on the M62 slip-road at Ainley Top in Huddersfield last Monday.

A vigil was held last week and protesters staged the march seven days on from the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force had officers on the scene who were ‘monitoring the situation’.