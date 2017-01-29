Queenie’s 100th marked with music

Queenie Bishop celebrated her 100th birthday in style last week, with cake and a sing song with family and friends at Linson Court Care Home.

Queenie, who is the care home’s oldest resident, was treated to songs from her favourite film The Sound of Music and received a telegram from the Queen.

Her son and two grandchildren visit daily and helped to organise the party.

Queenie still enjoys taking part in bowls, chair dancing, Sunday roasts and watching TV with her friend Barbara.

Kyomi Kershaw at Linson Court said: “Queenie is a delight, she is so outgoing and happy, and looks very young for her age! We had a lot of fun celebrating her birthday.”