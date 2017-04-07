Rail link reopens after 50 years

It was more than 50 years ago that a train last stopped at Low Moor Railway Station.

But after years of campaigning and a £10m investment a new station has opened that will serve Wyke, Oakenshaw and is now the closest rail link to Cleckheaton.

The station sits on the Calder Valley line between Leeds and Manchester Victoria and boasts services that will run directly from Low Moor to London King’s Cross.

Coun Keith Wakefield, chairman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority transport committee, which ran the project said: “I am delighted to be here at Low Moor, West Yorkshire’s third new station in 16 months.

“Low Moor station will greatly improve travel links for people travelling into Bradford, Halifax and Leeds and further afield to York, Manchester and, with recent welcome confirmation from Grand Central, London.

“The new station, which has been greatly supported by the local community, will serve local residents and businesses.

“In addition, its proximity to the M62 and M606 will attract park and ride users which will help reduce city centre congestion.

“And like other local stations, Low Moor will have a positive impact on housing and the social economy in the area and will generate significant economic and social benefits by attracting new jobs and investment.”

It is the third new station to open in West Yorkshire since December 2015, following on from Kirkstall Forge and Apperley Bridge, in Leeds and Bradford respectively.

It includes a 128 space car park and a pickup/drop off point, fully-accessible platforms with footbridge and passenger lifts and is expected to be used by half a million people.

It also has secure cycle parking and waiting shelters and provides direct access to and from the adjacent Spen Valley Greenway.

The station and car park also benefits from a new CCTV surveillance system.

Coun Wakefield was joined by Bradford South MP Judith Cummins, ward councillors, representatives from rail companies and representatives from community group Friends of Low Moor at the opening.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority is campaigning for electrification of the Calder Valley line.