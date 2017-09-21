REVEALED: £50,000 worth of items stolen from West Yorkshire hospitals

Almost £50,000 worth of items have been stolen from three West Yorkshire hospitals, figures reveal.
Patients’ valuables such as cash, mobile phones and jewellery were stolen between April 2015 and April 2017.
Details of the thefts from Dewsbury and District, Pinderfields and Pontefract Hospitals, which are part of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust were obtained under the Freedom of Information Act.
Almost Done!
Registering with Batley and Birstall News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.