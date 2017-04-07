School’s special delivery for ‘Baby Day’ girl Aqsa

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School’s Baby Day tradition had to be put on hold this year.

The Baby Day, where the school delivers a teddy bear to the first baby born on St Joseph’s Day (19 March), was thwarted because no baby was born on the key date.

The school had to wait until Wednesday 22 March before hearing the news that a little baby girl called Aqsa had been born. Her parents, who hail from Thornhill, are Razik and Sadia Hussain. They already have one daughter and two sons.

A school spokeswoman said: “Mum and baby have been presented with the Teddy and Flowers and were thrilled to be a part of our custom to celebrate our Patron Saint Joseph.

“We would like to thank Jane Tolson for donating the teddy bear, Lavender Hill Florists, the nurses at Bronte Birth Centre and Councillor Gewn Lowe.”