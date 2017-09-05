Siblings named as best-dressed at York races

A brother and sister were first past the post when it came to fashion, after being named ‘Best Dressed’ at a prestigious racing meet.

Stuart and Rachael Walsworth scooped the ‘Best Dressed Couple’ award at the recent Ebor Festival at York Racecourse.

The win was made even more special considering Stuart could not walk at the year’s previous meet due to suffering from Cerebral Palsy.

Rachael, from Liversedge, said: “We go to Ebor every year but last year Stuart was unable to walk.

“Stuart had led a very independent lifestyle up to his condition deteriorating due to his spine collapsing in November 2016.

“He was in a wheelchair this time last year.

“So, his motivation was to gain his independence again and return to the lifestyle he had which involved driving and skiing, but he also wanted to walk the catwalk at York Races.”

And Stuart, who lives in Heckmondwike, did just that as he and Rachael wowed the judges.

In claiming top prize the pair earned first class Virgin Train travel, meals at Banyan Bar in York and entry to the ‘Overall Best Dressed Race Goers’.

And if that wasn’t enough, the siblings went on to claim top prize in that category too - earning them a sought-after trip to the Dubai World Cup at the Meyden Racecourse next March.

Rachael said: “We were really overwhelmed when we were announced as winners.

“It was amazing. Stuart was really working towards this, so the win makes it extra special.”

So, following their victory will the duo be attempting to defend their crown in 2018?

Rachel added: “Well we go to Ebor every year so we’ll definitely be trying to win again.”