SNOW WARNING: West Yorkshire to be hit by cold blast from Scandinavia

Snow is forecast for West Yorkshire later this week with bitterly cold weather gripping most of the country.

The latest Met Office weather forecast fpredicts snow showers for Friday and Saturday as temperatures struggle to get above freezing. The cold snap is set to last well into next week but at this stage forecasters caution it is too early to tell exactly how much snow will fall.

The wintry spell of weather which will hit most of the country is due to a huge area of high pressure which is sitting over the continent.

It will lead to bitterly cold air being dragged from Scandinavia and a high probability of snow showers east of the Pennines.

In December 2010 a similar weather system dumped record snowfall on areas of Yorkshire and brought parts of the county to a standstill.